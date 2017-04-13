Lagos State requires about 720 million gallons of water daily but currently produces 210 million gallons, Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode said on Thursday.Ambode gave the figure when he received a delegation from the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria led by its President, Dr Frank Jacobs, at the Lagos House in Ikeja.The governor said that the state had a water deficit of about 500 million gallons.“Water is one infrastructure that we are trying to create in the city; it is clear that we have a deficit.“The city actually needs a minimum of 720 million gallons of water per day; right now, there is a shortfall of about 500 million.”He said that his administration would continue to bridge the daily deficit of potable water in the state without inflicting tax burden on the people.The governor said that his administration had intensified investments in the water sector, especially by putting measures in place to revamp the 48 mini water works across the state to ensure optimum performance.He also said that works on the Adiyan Major Water Works had reached an advanced stage.“Our investment in water is continuous and very deep,’’ Ambode said.In his response to enquiries by the delegation on charges on water, Ambode said: “The intention of laws regulating the water sector is not to bring any inconvenience to the people.“Government will be willing to put measures in place to resolve any issue amicably with the aim of making businesses to continue to operate.Ambode also reiterated his administration’s commitment to engaging the private sector through various platforms including the Corporate Assembly.According to him, the Corporate Assembly was put in place to enable the government to interface with the business community.Earlier, Jacobs said that the delegation was at the Lagos House to further build on the existing cordial relationship with the state government.He commended Ambode for his efforts at making Lagos the centre of excellence, especially in areas of infrastructure development.“These investments have greatly helped to create a conducive environment for the manufacturing sector to thrive.“We applaud Gov. Ambode’s policies and programmes and pledge to continue to work with the government in moving the state forward,’’ he said.