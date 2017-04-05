There is a major gridlock on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on both sides around Magboro/Mountain of Fire and Miracles axis.This was confirmed Wednesday morning by the Federal Road Safety Corps in a traffic advisory sent out by its spokesperson, Commander Bisi Kazeem.According to Kazeem, the gridlock was caused by articulated vehicles carrying containers that fell and currently blocking both sides of the road.He said though the FRSC had deployed its men in the area to clear the containers off the road, it is advisable for motorists to seek alternative routes at the moment.“We have made heavy deployments but is going to cause gridlock to motorists.“Alternative routes advised,” Kazeem added.