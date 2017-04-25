The Lagos State Government has said that it would relocate the popular Computer Village in Ikeja to Katangowa in Agbado/Oke-Odo area of the State, just as it also disclosed that an embargo has been placed on approval for construction of filling stations in all parts of the State till further notice.Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Wasiu Anifowose said this on Tuesday while briefing the press in Alausa as part of activities marking the second-year anniversary of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s administration.Anifowose also said that a definite action would soon be taken on an indiscriminate construction of event centres across the State.