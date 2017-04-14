Former Minister of Aviation and Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has claimed that the Minister of Transport, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi owned the Lagos properties where Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC recovered huge sum of cash.A report has earlier said that the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) claimed ownership of the $43,449,947, £27,800 and N23, 218,000 seized Wednesday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission from Osborne Towers, a luxury residential complex in Ikoyi, Lagos, owned by Mr. Adamu Muazu, a former governor but was swiftly denied by the Agency.But the former Minister, said NIA story is fake, saying the House and the fund belongs to Mr. Amaechi.“The $43 million is Rotimi Amaechi's. He owns the flat it was found in too. NIA story is fake news! NIA does not keep cash in Minister's flats!”, Fani-Kayode sais on his twitter timeline.