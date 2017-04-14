A report has earlier said that the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) claimed ownership of the $43,449,947, £27,800 and N23, 218,000 seized Wednesday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission from Osborne Towers, a luxury residential complex in Ikoyi, Lagos, owned by Mr. Adamu Muazu, a former governor but was swiftly denied by the Agency.
But the former Minister, said NIA story is fake, saying the House and the fund belongs to Mr. Amaechi.
“The $43 million is Rotimi Amaechi's. He owns the flat it was found in too. NIA story is fake news! NIA does not keep cash in Minister's flats!”, Fani-Kayode sais on his twitter timeline.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.