A few days ago, a lady by the name Kate Udoka Nwakakwa shared her shocking encounter with a 5 year old boy and eight year old girl. Her encounter with the kids led to the discovery that the girl was being sexually molested by her father's best friend...

However, the parents response is more shocking..





Read her follow up below





"On my way to work this morning, I chanced on a very bizarre sight.

A little girl of say 8 years was beating up a boy of 5. I quickly intervened and asked her why she would do such, and the following conversation took place (in Yoruba)

Me: Why are u beating him up?

The girl: This Temi boy is too stingy, after giving him my

biscuit he has refused to give me milk.

Me: Haha, but that is not enough reason for you to beat him up... Temi why were you being stingy with your milk, it's only fair you give her part of it seeing as she gave you her biscuit.

Temi:(with tears running down his face) But I’ve got no milk, she kept on sucking my pee pee and asking me to bring the milk.

Me :(bewildered) Pee Pee? (Turns to the girl) And before I could say jack, she launched into a tirade...

Girl: Whenever I suck on Boda Ahmed's pee pee he gives me milk, is it not the same pee pee Temi has? This boy is just wicked...

Jaysus... My eyes have seen and my ears have heard...

Inukwa?

At that point a woman came out and luckily she was the girl's mother... I just handed over her bukata to her and advised that she report Boda Ahmed to the police and have them look into the case. "





In a follow -up post, she wrote