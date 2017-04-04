Two legislators of the Labour Party at the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Peter Uviejitobor and Chief Evans Iwurie, have officially decamped to the ruling Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.The lawmakers represent Udu and Ethiope East state constituencies respectively.Their letter of defection to PDP was read by the Speaker, Monday Igbuya, during Tuesday plenary session.It could be recalled that the only Senator elected under the platform of the Labour Party (LP) in the 8th National Assembly, Ovie Omo-agege, who represents Delta Central Senatorial District, just last month dumped the LP for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).