The Labour Party (LP), has called for members of the Ogun State House of Assembly, to begin the process that will see to the impeachment of Governor Ibikunle Amosun, over the state’s rising debt.LP claims that the state was currently indebted up to the tune of over N220billion and Ogun should be classified as a failed state.The party also urged the lawmakers to commence the impeachment process quickly, to save the state from the “clueless administration”.This was contained in a statement signed by the state chairman, Comrade Arabambi Abayomi and his secretary, Comrade Oginni Olaposi.LP warned that “should the Speaker and the legislators fail in discharging their duties towards impeaching the governor within 21 days, our party in conjunction with other like minds, shall compel declaration of State of Emergency by the president through the National Assembly.”In his reaction, Amosun, who spoke through his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) Media, Adejuwon Soyinka, said: “For anyone interested in the truth, it is so easy to determine by checking with the Debt Management Office (DMO). A simple check on the DMO website will suffice.“