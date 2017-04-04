President of La Liga, Javier Tebas, on Monday confirmed that they will investigate Barcelona B’s 12-0 win over Eldense in a Segunda B fixture.Barcelona B were 8-0 up after the first half, of the match played at the Mini Estadi on April. They went on to score four more in the second half.“We are going to look into it because the Eldense board have asked us to and the result at half time was out of the ordinary,” Tebas told reporters in Spain on Monday.“We’re going to investigate because there are certain collateral issues with an Italian investment group that bear the hallmarks of the possible involvement of an international betting ring with a view to match-fixing.”The result, which was a joint record score for the Segunda B division, saw Eldense relegated with six matches left.Eldense player Cheikh Saad, speaking to Spanish radio station RAC1, said: “There are four players involved in match fixing. I don’t care what happens, but when I can, I will give the names of these players.“Half an hour before playing the game against Barcelona B I was starting, but then I was out of the line up. They told a teammate this game was fixed and if he wanted to play he should not score goals. They didn’t ask me as they knew what my answer would be. The coach knew something, I’m sure, and the players too.“The coach told me to come on and I told him I did not want to. I also told my teammates on the bench that they shouldn’t go out on to the pitch if they didn’t want their names to be stained.”