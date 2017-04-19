The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah on Wednesday told the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to stop its drama over recovered funds and disclose to Nigerians owners of the monies.Kukah who decried the recent spate of discovery of huge sums of money by the EFCC without owners, said it was demoralizing and very humiliating for any Nigerian.The Nation recalled that, N15 billion was recently found by the anti-graft agency at an apartment in Osborne road, Ikoyi in Lagos, following other discoveries of billions of naira at Balogun Market also in Lagos, and another discovery of N49 million at the Kaduna Airport.Kukah however tasked the EFCC to do its work with better decorum or wait till they have all facts and figures before going to press instead of embarrassing Nigerians.He urged the federal government to speed up efforts at national integrity to give all Nigerians sense of belonging.He spoke in Kaduna on Wednesday at national anti-money laundering / counter financing of terrorism sensitization seminar by the Inter-governmental Action group against Money laundering in West Africa (GIABA).According to him, “I feel more demoralized and very humiliated as a Nigerian but the confusion is that we are dealing with monies that are of the sizable of budget of some African states.“I think it’s unthinkable that we are having such money running into billions of naira and we don’t know who owned such monies. Frankly like I said if I were a foreigner my respect for Nigeria will dwindles seriously.“Even me as a Nigerian I feel quite violated and I don’t really know if all this theatre is the best way to go. I think that the agencies concerned should have less dramatic but effective way of telling us the work they are doing, rather than this endless washing of linen whose owners we don’t know. It’s not helping the fight.”