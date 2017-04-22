As Kiss Daniel’s label mate and G-Worldwide music act, Sugar Boy, debuts his maiden album today, it is being welcomed by a controversy. A certain artiste, Barz, has called out the musician, claiming that he stole his song, ‘Kilamiti,’ which is featured on his album.

According to Barz, he featured the G-Worldwide artiste on the song ‘Kilamiti’ in 2016, only for Sugar Boy to steal the song from him.

Barz said,

“I have known Sugarboy for almost six years. He was always the happy go lucky type, upbeat and seemingly content. We had good times in the past. Honestly, I’m quite shocked. This same person used to mentor me in a sense back in the day.

He produced the first official song I ever released under a record label, ‘Morenike’ featuring Chuddy K.

“When I was in school, we were always in touch and he used to send me beats regularly to see if I’d like anyone of them and pick to do a song. Sometimes he would freestyle on them to give some sort of insight as to what he was thinking when he made the beat, so for him coming over to my present studio and free styling was business as usual.

This comes as a shocker. He was fully aware of the progress of the song; he came over to the house a couple of times and listened to the finished work. He loved it! He was fully aware of its release as a single and also the release of the video last year and gave his consent. You don’t just feel you can do something with a song you made with someone and go ahead to drop the exact same thing without reaching out to the person even once.

Nothing is right about it! The song was released June 2016 and it was met with rave reviews from the fans.”





The obviously pained artiste said that he had contacted the management of Sugarboy but they sounded unapologetic about the matter. He further threatened to sue if they do not do the right thing.





“As it stands right now, going by the callous and unapologetic manner he and his camp have replied us, a court hearing seems imminent in ensuring this issue is settled,” he said.





When Sugarboy’s manager, Louisa Williams, she told Saturday Beats that they were aware of the situation. She added that if Barz felt he has a case, he should instruct his lawyers to write a letter to them or take the case to court.

“We have been waiting for his lawyers to write us because he has been saying all sorts of things. We don’t really have anything to say now; all we want is for him to instruct his lawyers to write us. Then they should also explain if we ever authorised their company to release our artistes’ song, ‘Change it’ and begin to claim that he featured Sugarboy.





When an upcoming artiste is desperate for fame, they release a song they had done with a celebrity years back without being bothered if the celebrity wants to eventually release the song or not.





We never authorized them to do it but if he is very sure that we stole his song, their lawyers should write us and they should take the case to court,” she said.









