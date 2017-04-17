Recall that some gunmen had on March 1, 2017, shot dead a police inspector on Enugu – Port Harcourt expressway and made away with his Toyota Corolla which he was travelling in.
They equally attacked and killed Okwudiri and a 38-year-old Nanman Lamak, that hailed from Plateau state.
According to some other reports, the gunmen also shot dead two other persons who were making use of an Automated Teller Machine before fleeing the Okigwe town. The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Andrew Enwerem, who confirmed the killing of the suspected armed robber, told newsmen on Monday that he was arrested on Sunday at a guest house in Okigwe town known as “Beghe guest in ”
