According to the lawsuit, Khloé Kardashian has been accused of copyright infringement and sued by paparazzi agency Xposure, for sharing a photo of herself on Instagram. According to the lawsuit, Khloe removed the copyright information from one of their pictures and posted it on her Instagram page without giving them credit for it.





The photo was taken in September 2016 by photographer Manual Munoz when Khloe was dining with her older sister Kourtney Kardashian, at the Miami restaurant Komodo The photo was then licensed to the Daily Mail as an exclusive.





In the court documents, Xposure Photos is suing Khloe for $150,000 in damages. They claim that the company would have profited from the photos if Khloe hadn't shared them on her account.





The company said in a statement: