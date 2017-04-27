Rapper Kevin Gates has been sentenced to 30 months in jail for a weapon-related charge. The ‘2 Phones’ rapper pleaded to a felony gun charge after his bail was denied earlier this month, and yesterday was sentenced to prison again, this time for 30 months.

This huge blow comes just a month after the rapper was re-arrested after serving 180 days in prison for kicking a female fan in the chest during a 2015 concert. Recall that on the day of his supposed released, officers found that he had a gun charge pending and immediately threw him back into jail.