For been open about her support for her father’s stay in power, Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong’o is been criticized on social media.



Yesterday, the ’12 Years a Slave’ star took to her social media page to post a heartwarming video – a letter to her Professor father Anyang Nyong’o, giving reasons why she wants him to be elected as governor. She talked about the changes her father made during his earlier days in power, and noted that she knows her father wants to contribute more. Hence, she is publicly showing support for him.



However, many of her fans, while showing continued loyalty to the Oscar Award-winning actress, have asked her to stay away from Kenyan politics. Some have accused Professor Nyong’o of going for medical care abroad during his time as the Minister for Medical Services, leaving the health sector in shambles while others have accused the Professor who currently serves as senator for Kisumu County, of not making any significant changes during his time as the Minister for Planning & National Development.