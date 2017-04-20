Kenya music group, Sauti Sol’s tour bus belonging to Modern Coast Company limited was yesterday involved in a road accident near Malindi. It is reported that the driver died on the spot.

The accident occurred when the tour bus rammed into a stationary Lorry that had been parked on the road moments after it had been involved in another accident with a Tuk Tuk.





According to reports the Sauti Sol tour bus was heading to Nairobi from Malindi when the unfortunate accident happened. The driver suffered major injuries that led to his demise as the other two passengers travelling with him were rushed to hospital for immediate treatment.





The Modern Coast bus company has confirmed that the accident happened and is trying to help out with the casualties. Through their Facebook page they wrote to say,

Our bus from Malindi to Nairobi REG: KCF 614U has been involved in a fatal accident near Malindi Airport. Management has organized recovery bus and dispatched Kenya Red Cross society plus services for emergency response. We shall keep you posted.

They added:

The accident that has happened near Malindi Airport was fatal and 2 casualties rushed to Malindi District hospital. The two casualties who were passengers are out of danger and we wish them quick recovery. Recovery bus on location and we mourn with family and friends of the departed soul. Our bus hit a stationary lorry which had been involved in another accident with a tuk tuk.