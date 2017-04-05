Rapper Kendrick Lamar debuted his new single “Humble” last week with an extravagant music video, which majority of people praised. However, there has been major backlash from some twitter 'feminists' who have bizarrely accused the rapper of misogyny and sexism over his lyrics about celebrating natural beauty.

In the song Lamar raps about how he’s “sick and tired of the Photoshop” and wants to see “somethin’ natural like afro on Richard Pryor” and “natural like a** with some stretch marks”. The video of the rap song also shows a black woman without makeup and with stretch marks.





The feminists expressed outrage over on social media, noting that Kendrick was putting down a segment of females in an attempt to uplift others. One Twitter user wrote:





“Yal know I love Kendrick & Humble is ah-mazing. BUT that man is hella problematic when it’s comes to women. More specifically Black Women,”





The video has been viewed about 28,274,294 times.




