Controversial Journalist and child of former Oyo state Governor, Kemi Olunloyo who is still in Port Harcourt prison for allegedly defaming Port-Harcourt based Pastor, David Ibiyeomie wrote a note. 


In the note, she made it known that she is really suffering in prison.


The note written by her:

The note reads: 


To all my fans on social media, Bisi Alimi, Cossy Orjiakor, Freeze, staff at instablog 9ja, Thank you for caring about me. Im really suffering in prison for doing my work--) JOURNALISM

Photo credit: Instablog9ja

