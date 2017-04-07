Controversial Journalist and child of former Oyo state Governor, Kemi Olunloyo who is still in Port Harcourt prison for allegedly defaming Port-Harcourt based Pastor, David Ibiyeomie wrote a note.





In the note, she made it known that she is really suffering in prison.





The note written by her:





To all my fans on social media, Bisi Alimi, Cossy Orjiakor, Freeze, staff at instablog 9ja, Thank you for caring about me. Im really suffering in prison for doing my work--) JOURNALISM



