Players and officials of Enyimba FC have been attacked by irate fans of Katsina United FC after the goalkeeper of the Aba-based club, Fatau Dauda, allegedly punched a ball boy in the face.In retaliation, fans of the Premier League newcomers (Katsina United), tried to attack Dauda who had to be escorted by policemen from the pitch soon after the match.Missing a reprisal on Dauda, the crowd then attacked the Enyimba team, destroying their bus, and injuring some of the players and officials.However, Dauda told journalists that he was being targeted because he was a foreigner, insisting he never punched the boy.The goalie added that the referee had to send the ball boy away from the game because of time wasting.He said: “The said ball boy was finally sent out by the referee. So if I had punched the boy, I should have been shown a card. I don’t know where these lies are coming from.”The game, played on Sunday at the Karkanda Stadium in Katsina, ended 2-1 in favour of the home side.Watch the video below.