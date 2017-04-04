Arsenal legend Thierry Henry says Mesut Ozil’s lack of effort for the Gunners would have attracted criticism from even former Nigeria international Nwankwo Kanu and other former players of the club.Ozil again faced criticism following his lacklustre performance in Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City at the Emirates on Sunday, despite registering his 50th assist for the club in the Premier League clash.Henry posited that Ozil would not have been able to get away with lazy performances in previous Arsenal teams and would have got a serious dressing down from Gunners of old.“He can clearly play and last year everyone was praising him,” Henry told Sky Sports News. “This year, he is struggling because he doesn’t do enough on a daily basis.“When he plays in an Arsenal shirt, sometimes it is not up to the standard of Arsenal. I’m a big admirer of him and how he plays but if he was in my old team, I know a couple of guys would have had a go at him and maybe that is what he needs.“In my old team, everyone talked. Sylvain Wiltord talked. Edu the same. Even Nwankwo Kanu would have said something. Jens Lehmann, he was talking all the time. We had guys at it throughout the team.”Arsenal are currently sixth in the league table on 51 points and seven points off the Champions League spot.