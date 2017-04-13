Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez, Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Chelsea pair Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante have been nominated as the Professional Footballers Association's Player of the Year for the 2016/2017 season.Everton striker Romelu Lukaku and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane complete the six-man shortlist.Sanchez has been the standout player in an underperforming Arsenal side, scoring 18 goals in the Premier League this season.Hazard has sparkled with 14 league goals as Chelsea race towards the title, while Kante is on the verge of his second straight league title after helping Leicester to a shock triumph last season.Like Sanchez, Ibrahimovic has scored most of Manchester United goals, netting 17 times in the league despite being 35 and amid his side's struggles.Lukaku is the league's top scorer with an impressive 23-goal haul, while Kane has spearheaded the Spurs attack with 19 league goals as they hang on to Chelsea's coattails.Kane and Lukaku are also up for the Young Player of the Year award, along with Manchester City’s Leroy Sane, Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, Tottenham star Dele Alli and Burnley defender Michael Keane.Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)Eden Hazard (Chelsea)N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)Romelu Lukaku (Everton)Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Man United)Harry Kane (Tottenham)