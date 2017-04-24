Nigeria Professional Football League club Kano Pillars have sacked Kadiri Ikhana as their coach in his second spell with the team.Pillars made the announcement on Sunday night via their verified Twitter handle.The decision to sack Ikhana was made after Pillars’ 3-1 loss to champions Rangers in a matchday 9 NPFL rescheduled game at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium on Sunday.“Kadiri Ikhana has been relieved from duties as Technical Adviser by the management of Kano Pillars FC,” Pillars wrote onTwitter.Pillars suffered their fourth straight loss against Rangers, their fifth defeat in their last six games, hence Ikhana’s dismissal.The defeat leaves Pillars 12th in the league table on 24 points, 10 points adrift of leaders Plateau United.In 2008 in his first spell, Ikhana led Pillars to their first ever Nigerian league title.