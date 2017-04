Constituent members of Kaduna North Senatorial District have begun a process to recall Mr. Sulaimon Hunkuyi, who represents them in the Senate.The voters, under the umbrella of the Concerned Citizens of Northern Kaduna Senatorial District, have petitioned the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman to request that a referendum be conducted to recall Mr. Hunkuyi. The voters explained that they have lost confidence in the representation being provided by Mr. Hunkuyi.See letter: