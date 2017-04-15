

“To God be the glory, my wife Fatia Opeyemi Adufe Marshal did it again, @ Exactly 11:14pm at St Bernard Hospital in the City of Chicago, State of Illinois, delivered another baby Girl.. Mother & child doing very well.. Opeyemi a new record has been set by you.. Thank you God Almighty. K1 De ultimate”, he was quoted to have texted.

