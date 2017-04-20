Barcelona defender, Gerard Pique has insisted that his side could recover from Wednesday’s Champions League exit in time for Sunday’s La Liga Clasico against Real Madrid.Pique also said Juventus could win the Champions League.A day after he sent out a taunting tweet during Real Madrid’s quarterfinal win over Bayern Munich, Pique crashed out of the Champions League following a defeat to Juventus in Turin and a goalless second leg at Camp Nou.And in four days time, Barcelona will be up against Liga leaders and Pique said he and his teammates must get past the disappointment before the Clasico.He said after Juventus game, “We are human, of course something is going to affect us.“On Sunday there’s another big match, and we’ll go there to compete and try and win.“Even if we are not in our best moment, I believe we can go there and win.”Barcelona earned 13 corner kicks and took 19 shots against Juventus at the Camp Nou, but they only managed to put a single attempt on target.The Spanish defender praised Juventus’ dedication to defending and tipped them to win the competition over Real Madrid, Atletico and Monaco.“Juventus are a great team and were the better team over the tie. I wish them the best until the final, I believe they can win it,” he said.“We played our game, and at the start created chances, but they built a mountain. It was a result that was very difficult to turn around and it wasn’t to be.“They are Italians and know how to defend well, they are specialists in this. They came to play their football and they succeeded”, he added.