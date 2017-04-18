Jurgen Klopp has suggested he could retire after his time at Liverpool ends.The 49-year-old began his coaching career at Mainz, before he was appointed Borussia Dortmund’s manager. In his seven-year spell there, he led the club to two Bundesliga titles and the Champions League final, before stepping down at the end of the 2014/2015 season.Klopp arrived at Anfield in October 2015 to replace Brendan Rodgers and has now hinted that Liverpool may be his final club.“I will not have been in charge of 10 different clubs once my managerial career is over,” the German told Sport1.“There is a not insignificant chance I will have coached three clubs. I would say it is very unlikely I will become a club-hopper all of a sudden.“On the contrary, it is always quite easy for me to fully commit to what I am doing because they are often long-term projects.”Klopp, who lost the final of the EFC Cup and Europa League last season, is confident of winning silverware with the Reds.“If I fulfil my contract with Liverpool, then there is a good chance I will have won something here,” he added.“I could be in an uncomfortable situation if we do not win anything. People expect Liverpool to win trophies.”His contract ends in 2022.