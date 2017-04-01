It was jubilation galore yesterday in Ondo State as civil servants received their March salaries.The state governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, has by this gesture kept the promise that his administration would not owe salaries.His predecessor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, owed the workers seven months salaries before he left office.It was observed an usual queue of the workers at various Automated Teller Machines (ATM) after they received the alerts on their phones.A staff at Ministry of Environment, Mr. Bode Ojajuni, who spoke with our reporter commended the governor for keeping to his promise.According to him, “we are happy because we are no longer in the era of waiting for months without salaries.“At least I can now act like a father and husband at home. We have been sustaining ourselves at home with the little gains we make from the petty business of my wife.”Another workers, Mrs Funmi Bambi, urged Akeredolu to clear the seven months owed by Mimiko..She said “some of us cannot go to the bank to cash our money because our monthly salaries are being used to service out loans.“If our governor can clear all the seven months or three months, we will be able to smile home,” she said.Aside from the salary, the governor, also, yesterday ordered the immediate rehabilitation of all roads in the three senatorial districts of the state.The governor mobilized engineers, technicians and other relevant officials of the Ondo State Agency For Road Maintenance and Construction (OSARMCO) to the areas where the massive Road Revolution Programme had kicked off.A statement by OSARMCO spokesman ,Wale Omosebi, said major towns in the three senatorial districts were being affected as work has commenced on the internal and access roads in the Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH) in Okitipupa in the southern part of the state.It said walkways were already being cast with kerbs just as the components of the car park are being put in place.The statement said Akeredolu has assured that his administration would take urgent steps to put in place structures and processes that would make the dream on the academic institution a reality.It said: “In the Central Senatorial District, reconstruction of the road linking Ilara-Mokin with Ikota in Ifedore Local Government Area is in progress to ensure that the project is delivered in time.“The road, when eventually completed to Ikota will enable road users from Ilesa and Ibadan attempting to link Orita-Obele area of the state capital and Ijare as well as other neighbouring towns to avoid the FUTA area thereby reducing traffic challenges in the area.”OSARMCO Chairman, Engr Kehinde Osikoya,said the first phase of Ilara-Mokin-Ikota road would be completed soon while the second phase is expected to follow in due course.