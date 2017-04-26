Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has told David De Gea that he can leave for Real Madrid in the summer.Reports in Spain have it that Mourinho has made it clear he will not keep any unhappy player at Old Trafford ahead of next season.De Gea came within seconds of a deadline day switch to the Bernabeu in the summer of 2015, but the transfer collapsed in the last minute.While Mourinho is apparently willing to let the goalkeeper leave, he will not accept less than what he believes to be their market value.Real Madrid are looking for a new No1 this summer and have made De Gea their prime target. The La Liga giants are also monitoring Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois and AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma.But any move from the Spanish giants would have to be in the region of €60million.