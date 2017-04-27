A former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed that ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan was afraid that his successor, President Muhammadu Buhari, will send him to jail.Obasanjo’s claim was contained in a book written by the Chairman of ThisDay Editorial Board, Segun Adeniyi.The former President claimed that Jonathan was not really afraid of his life, but what Buhari may likely do to him.According to Obasanjo, “I believe the President’s concern or fear is not about life after office per se, because he and I have had occasions to talk about this both seriously and jovially.“I believe the President’s fear is particularly motivated by the person he sees as his likely successor, that is General Buhari.“I believe the people would have been telling him that Buhari is a hard man; he would fight corruption and he (Jonathan) may end up in jail if not in the grave.”