The former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on electronic media, Pastor Reno Omokri has said that the former President made a total of six “A”s and two credit passes in his West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WAEC which he sat in June 1978.
He however advised critics to think twice before casting derogatory remarks at the ex-President, saying he(Ex-President Jonathan) was indeed a distinguished student during his school day and afterwards.
Omokri made the statement, sequel to a report published in a popular newspaper that the ex-President was once involved in a certificate scandal. Recall that both the duo of Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose had both debunked claims that they had any certificate scandal hanging on their necks. They had given the comments in separate statements they issued last two weeks.
Jonathan had said that he had never been linked to any sort of certificate scandal as reported by the popular newspaper, urging that facts about his educational documents could be traced to the University of Port Harcourt or St. Michael’s Primary School, Oloibiri and Mater Dei High School, lmiringi where he obtained his Bachelor’s degree or First leaving school certificates respectively.
He had however, also said that it was wrong to have mentioned his name among prominent Nigerians that were said to have been involved in certificate scandal. Moreover, to further prove that the ex-President does has no certificate issue, Pastor Omokri who revealed the WAEC scores of the former president asked Dr. Goodluck Jonathan graduated with a Second Class Upper degree in Zoology from the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State. ”
In June of 1975, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan sat for his West African School Certificate Examinations and made the following results.
A2 economics
A2 biology
A2 chemistry
A2 Geography
A3 CRK
C6 English
C5 physics”
“Mathematics was canceled, so the next year he wrote GCE in November and got A3 in mathematics.
So before you call my Jonathan ‘clueless’, please show me your own champion’s School Certificate result. NB: We have the original certificates!” “In the year of our Lord, 1981, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan graduated with a Second Class Upper degree in Zoology from the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
At that time, there was nothing like blocking in Nigeria. If you were not intelligent you could not graduate with such high scores.” “And yet, a Senator who has been exposed to have a Third Class degree and a former (?) dictator whose School Certificate status is yet to be determined had the temerity to once call such a man ‘clueless’.
Yet in less than a year they turned the prosperity Jonathan gave us to recession. Now, who is really clueless?” “A corruption fighter who hides behind 13 SANs instead of showing his WASSCE certificate and behind National Security instead of revealing how much of our money he spent on his London doctors, and writes a letter defending his appointee caught red handed in corruption, is that one a corruption fighter?”
