The National Intelligence Agency, NIA, is laying claim to the money.
According to presidency sources, Jonathan approved the money for NIA after its immediate past Director General, Olaniyi Oladeji, alerted him to the need for some “crucial and covert security projects”.
The funds were released in cash directly from the CBN in order to make its spending an extremely secret affair.
“The projects are scattered across the country, but there is a major one in Lagos being funded with the cash warehoused in the Ikoyi building,” one source said. “The spending on the projects cannot be subjected to the usual expenditure process, and that is why the funds are held in cash. If you like, you can call it illegal projects in the national interest.”
Only relevant top government officials and of the NIA are aware of the projects, the source added.
(Premium Times)
Nigerian, keep deceiving yourselves. I say it again, it is high time the YOUTHS OF NIGERIA took this country's leadership away from the so called experienced criminal minded demons bewitching this country. Whether Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba, Efik, Igala, Tiv, Isokoko, Ija, Fulani,Christian, Moslem,Pegan, East, West North, South, and what have you, Please everyone has to come together and initiate a revolution to take back Nigeria. Enough is Enough.ReplyDelete