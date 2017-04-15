The N13bn cash ($43,449,947, £27,800 and N23,218,000) found in a Lagos apartment which has generated a lot of buzz on social media was approved by ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, sources said according to Premium Times.The National Intelligence Agency, NIA, is laying claim to the money.According to presidency sources, Jonathan approved the money for NIA after its immediate past Director General, Olaniyi Oladeji, alerted him to the need for some “crucial and covert security projects”.The funds were released in cash directly from the CBN in order to make its spending an extremely secret affair.“The projects are scattered across the country, but there is a major one in Lagos being funded with the cash warehoused in the Ikoyi building,” one source said. “The spending on the projects cannot be subjected to the usual expenditure process, and that is why the funds are held in cash. If you like, you can call it illegal projects in the national interest.”Only relevant top government officials and of the NIA are aware of the projects, the source added.(Premium Times)