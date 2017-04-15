John Terry has been offered a cash-laden end to his playing career in Dubai – by his former Chelsea rival Dan Petrescu.The Blues captain is nearing the end of his glittering Stamford Bridge career.Blues icon Terry, 36, has made just five Premier League appearances this season for Antonio Conte’s table-toppers.He has been offered a one-year contract extension, with the opportunity to complete his coaching qualifications.But Petrescu, who now manages UAE club Al Nasr, said he wants to sign the England centre-back for next season.And the Romanian, 49, said he will phone Terry to sound him out - describing the defender as a "very good friend " despite their previous bust-ups.The two players clashed in training when Terry first broke into Chelsea's senior squad in 1998.Petrescu told the Gulf Times newspaper: "Where will John Terry end up next season? Al Nasr. Of course, why not? I will call him and ask."I wish he was here. He's a very good friend and a good player. I don't know what he will do, but I wish him well."It depends on Chelsea. If they really want him he will stay, I'm sure."I think he should still play on. As a central defender it shouldn't be a problem and he is fit, so I'm sure he will play more."He was no good for me [back in 1998], but maybe [that was because] I was not yet a coach. Normally I have a good eye, and can say 'this player can be big.'"I was thinking he could be a good player, but not to the level he has reached."Maybe it was because we fought in our first training session. We had a very bad fight."I can't take any credit for shaping his career. He made it himself, not me."I was part of a great team with him. All the team was good, not only me."Former full-back Petrescu ended a five-year Chelsea spell in 2000, and also played for Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford and Southampton.He has since managed clubs in Romania, Poland, Russia, Qatar and China, and took charge at Al Nasr last year.