and now Chrissy's singer husband, John Legend has spoken out about how he wasn't 'emotionally prepared for it'.

Last month, Chrissy opened up about her battle with postpartum depression following the birth of her first child, Luna, in April 2016

Speaking to The Sun, he said:

The all of you singer hinted that he couldn't help but feel like he was partially to blame:

The all of you singer hinted that he couldn't help but feel like he was partially to blame: 'When you don't understand what's happening, it's a bit challenging to figure it out and you don't know if it's something you've done or some other ­reason why she's not feeling well.'

'You don't see it coming. You're not emotionally prepared for someone that's going through a dark time as you're welcoming this new life.

John added that, 'Once you understand what the reasons are then it makes perfect sense and you can adjust accordingly,'

"It’s a chemical thing that happens to a lot of people after giving birth and there are ways to treat it and deal with it" he said.



He talked of how proud he is of Chrissy for sharing her story with the world and revealed that despite everything, they're still eager to expand their little family:

"So many people go through this — they say one in nine but there’s probably more than that. I think it was good for her to talk about it.