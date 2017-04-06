Embattled Nigerian lawmaker, Hon. Abdulmumini Jibrin Kofa representing Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency, has reacted to his constituent protest calling for recall from the House of Representatives.Recall that on Wednesday, thousands of constituent members stormed the state secretariat of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Hotoro and vowed to recall the lawmaker from the house.They said he has committed a political suicide and that the appropriate punishment was to disown and recall him from the NASS.But on Thursday, Mr, Jibrin via his twitter handle described them as jokers.He said: "Ignore this joke! It is a false report. Some few individuals locked themselves in a room to read out this scam to the press yesterday". while replying Kayode Ogundamisi, a journalist who tweeted about the plan recall process.Hon. Abdulmumini Jibrin Kofa representing Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency, may be in fresh trouble for asking President Muhammadu Buhari to resign on health grounds.