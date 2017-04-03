The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Lasun Yusuf, has said that former Chairman, House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Abdulmumin Jibrin, is not competent to ask for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari based on health ground.The deputy speaker said this in Osogbo on Sunday at the empowerment programme he organised for some of his constituents. He distributed laptop computers to some youths he had already trained and doled out seed money to mushroom and plantain growers.Yusuf, who is representing Orolu/ Irepodun/Osogbo/Olounda Federal Constituency at the lower legislative chamber, said it was wrong for the suspended lawmaker to ask Buhari to resign because he was nursing some ailments.The federal lawmaker said Buhari’s health condition had not in any way negatively affected the running of the government, saying the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osunbajo was very effective when the President was indisposed and other arms of government had been functioning very well.He added that the legislature and the judiciary, as well as the executive, were still functioning very well despite that the President was away for some weeks.He said, ” Leaders, all over are suffering from one ailment or the other. Why will Buhari resign? Is the National Assembly and the judiciary not working?“Jibrin is just 40 years, he lacks the experience. If he has anything to suggest, he should write to the President but he is not competent to ask him to resign.”Speaking on the current economic situation in the country, the deputy speaker said the economy was in a bad situation because of lack of knowledge.He urged Nigerian youths to seek knowledge in order to be more relevant in all the sectors and to achieve self-fulfillment.According to him, the kind of knowledge he is advocating is not limited to the school, saying many great men in the world had little education.The Chairman of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Osun State chapter, Mr. Kayode Afolabi, expressed gratitude to the lawmaker for encouraging the youths to develop an interest in agriculture.He said the problem of the nation would be partly solved if agriculture could receive more encouragement and investment from government and individuals.