Hollywood actors, Jennifer Garner has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck almost two years after they announced their separation.
According to TMZ, the couple who married 12 years ago and have three children together, filed their court documents at the same time.
They have reportedly asked for joint custody for their kids but have yet to decide who gets what in the way of spousal support. Surprisingly, they went into marriage in 2005 without a pre-nup ,so all of their combined earnings made during their relationship will be split 50/50, unless they decide otherwise.
Ben Affleck is worth $105 Million while Jennifer Garner is worth $60 Million
It comes after Ben completed a stint in rehab for his problems with booze
