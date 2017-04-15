Janet Jackson,50, who recently separated from her Qatari billionaire husband of five years, Wissam Al Mana, 42, earlier this month, showed the face of their new born son, Eissa Al Mana on her page. Her estranged husband also took the opportunity to post a cryptic message to his wife on his website on Friday. The message seems to be related to a passage in the Quran. The message read:

"You shall most certainly be tried in your possessions and in your persons; and indeed you shall hear many hurtful things from those to whom revelation was granted before your time, as well as from those who have come to ascribe divinity to other beings beside Allah. But if you remain patient in adversity and conscious of Him - this, behold, is something to set one's het upon. - 3:186"

He had previously posted a loving message to his wife on his own site as well which read:

'To the most beautiful person in the world, thank you for your divine love, your eternal support and for being my best friend,' he wrote. 'I love you so much, inshallah we will be together in the Great Forever x,'







