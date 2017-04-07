The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has confirmed that candidates that registered for the 2017 computer-based Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examinations (UTME), would take mock tests tomorrow (Saturday).JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, made the announcement at a meeting with internal stakeholders in Abuja yesterday (Thursday).He said the mock exams which would take place nationwide, were meant to prepare candidates for the real exams. Only candidates that paid for the mock test are eligible to sit.Oloyede also stated that the different challenges being faced by candidates when the UTME registration started, has been resolved.He revealed that about one million UTME candidates were registered as at yesterday.Earlier in the week, the JAMB Registrar said the board’s target, was to register 1.4 million candidates for the UTME in 2017.Oloyede ​reiterated that no candidate would be left out of the registration process despite having a week before the end of the exercise.