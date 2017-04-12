The Special Assistant to Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, has lashed out at the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government over the state of affairs in the country.Olayinka, in a series of tweets on his social media handle pointed out that JAMB and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, were functioning during the previous government but since the APC-led government came on board, things have derailed.According to Olayinka, “Two years ago, before APC, JAMB was working, INEC was functioning, you could apply for a new passport and get it that same day.“But under a regime that promises change, you now have to wait for five months after capturing before getting your passports renewed, due to lack of passport booklets. Getting JAMB form now takes weeks.“May God never forgive those who foisted this calamity on us.”