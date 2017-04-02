About 25 persons were on Saturday arrested nationwide for illegally selling registration materials for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, the Registrar/Chief Executive of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, has said.Their arrest came, ten days after the commencement of sale of forms for the UTME and which would last till April 20.The culprits were apprehended by a combined team of Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit in JAMB; members of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Nigeria Police Force, following a tip-off about their illegal activities.Among the registration materials being sold by them include copies of the UTME e-Brochure and e-Syllabus.JAMB said that the e-Brochure and e-Syllabus which were meant to be free were being sold by the culprits as high as N800 each nationwide, while at the same time also extorting money and inflating cost of registration from candidates.Oloyede in an interview with journalists in his office shortly after the arrests, said the people that were nabbed were those who were “doing what they are not supposed to do, by charging the candidates higher than expected.”He said, “Our quality assurance unit, particularly the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit had to go out to see what is happening, following reports of extortion. We were having reports that candidates are paying more than the N5,500 that is required. The perpetrators have been cautioned and are presently under surveillance. For many of them that have been caught, I don’t think they will want to be caught for the second time in the future after serving the severe punishments awaiting them.“We keep on telling people that they are to pay just N5,500, which is N5,000 to JAMB and N500 for the book (e-Brochure and e-Syllabus) and that is all. But for the centre where they register, the owner of the centres will get a maximum of N700. We have arrested about 25 persons, all over the country. They are those who are doing what they are not supposed to do, by charging the candidates higher than expected. They will not escape justice, they will appear in Court.According to him, JAMB has not asked anybody to pay extra money or asked anybody to go to any business centre for the creation of profile.Oloyede said the the banks and Computer-Based Test centres have reached an agreement with JAMB, that they would create the profile for the candidates.“And whether you go to the banks, NIPOST or anywhere to buy the pin, it is part of their responsibility to create the profile for the candidates. Nobody is expected to pay more than what we have specified. But what we have found out is that many people are gullible. What we have done is that the ACTU had gone out and raided the centres. We found out that many of the centres are playing on the ignorance of the candidates. We have advertised in 10 national newspapers, yet they still allow themselves to be extorted”, he emphasised.Oloyede also faulted claims by many of the candidates who have the impression that it would be better for them to register only in JAMB-owned centres.He said, “It is not true, whether you register at the JAMB centres or in any accredited centres, there is no difference. But we have large number of people in CBT centres owned by JAMB. I think that is unnecessary. You can go to NIPOST, you can go to other accredited CBT centres.“People are saying that there is poor connectivity, I don’t know what they mean by that. May be, they are using old terms. Many of the business centres who want us to return to the old practice or those who are producing the scratch cards and want to continue extorting money from people are the ones echoing this noise and creating unnecessary problem for the candidates.”