Reno Omokri, special assistant to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan on new media, says it is not possible to cheat on a boyfriend or girlfriend.According to Omokri, sex outside marriage is in itself an act of cheating.Writing on his Medium page, he said pre-marital sex is the root of hatred, rape, jealousy, seduction and rage.“You can’t cheat on your girlfriend or your boyfriend. You only cheat on wives and husbands. Sex with girlfriends or boyfriends is itself cheating. Sex was created by God exclusively for marriage,” he wrote.“If people will only wait to marry before having sex, a lot of crimes won’t even occur. Premarital-extramarital sex is often the root of seduction, jealousy, rage, hatred, rape and unwanted/unloved children. Unwanted and unloved children vent their rage on society.“The tensions that arise when society takes measures to curtail their actions leads to pressures on everyone that leads to even more crimes.”Omokri, who’s also a pastor, took to Twitter to further stress that “pre-marital sex is cheating”.“Premarital sex is cheating. You cheat your future wife/husband out of your virginity & give it to someone who may not value it,” he wrote.