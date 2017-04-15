 It’s easy to forget where Nigeria was when this administration began 2 years ago – President Buhari | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » It’s easy to forget where Nigeria was when this administration began 2 years ago – President Buhari

9:03 AM 0
A+ A-



‘It is easy to forget where Nigeria was when this administration began 2 years ago,and Boko Haram held no fewer than 14 LGAs in the Northeast’ said President Mohammadu Buhari on Friday on his twitter handle @MBuhari 


The President speaking on the abduction of schoolgirls from Government Secondary School in Chibok three years ago, said he will never forget the incident and that he will never ever give up on rescuing all captives, and completely vanquishing Boko Haram.

‘We will never ever give up, whether on rescuing all captives, or on completely vanquishing Boko Haram. That remains our promise to you.’

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top