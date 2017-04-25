

on Sunday . Son of Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Femi Kuti is lamenting the lack of electricity in his home. Femi who stays in Alagbole, Akute in Lagos said this during his performance at the New Afrika Shrine





According to Femi, 'It's been over 7 weeks of no electricity in my house. The reality is that we are still facing the same problems Fela spoke about'