Arsene Wenger has claimed it could be an “own goal” to make any immediate announcement on his future.Sky reporter Gary Cotterill found a novel new way of asking Wenger on his contract and it reduced the whole press conference into laughter but got a familiar response.However, Wenger did insist that when the announcement comes - and he is expected to sign a new two-year contract - then it will be down to the club.Cotterill asked Wenger whether he would tell a striker to keep on shooting even if a keeper continually saved every shot.“I would always encourage him to score goals,” replied Wenger.Cotterill then excused himself by having another go at asking the same question, Wenger laughed and said: “That has nothing to do with scoring goals. What you ask me is to score own goals!”Wenger, who confirmed he is making plans for next season, then said he expected the announcement would come from the club and said: “I have nothing to add to that.“Of course (I am making plans for pre-season). It’s just that I do my job. That’s to plan for the future of the club.“I cannot tell you now when the announcement will come because I don’t know. I’m focused on our next game.”Wenger also insisted Alexis Sanchez - who is out of contract in 2018 - and is locked in a stalemate wants to stay despite interest from Chelsea.Sanchez is ready to stay for one more year to see if Arsenal match his ambition while the club have offered him in excess of £200,000-a-week.Wenger said: “I believe that he basically wants to stay at the club, and it’s down to finding an agreement with his agent.“The players have to first see whether they are happy at the club. Most of the time it’s down to finding an agreement and the finances are involved in it, yes.”Wenger said Emiliano Martinez will be in goal at Crystal Palace on Monday while Laurent Koscielny’s Achilles problem was not as bad as first feared but will miss Selhurst Park.