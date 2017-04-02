The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has declared May 30 a sit-at-home day in remembrance of those who lost their lives during the civil of 1967-1970.
IPOB also said the day would be used to honourall the Igbo who lost their lives in sectarian killings in the country from 1945 to date.
The group’s spokesman, Mr. Emma Powerful, enjoined the Igbo and those who believe in the Biafra cause all over Nigeria to shut down their businesses and stay at home on May 30, 2017. According to IPOB, prayer sessions would be held at designated places to mark the day and urged all the friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom all over the world to prepare for the historic annual Biafra day of remembrance.
Powerful said: “On the 30th of May 2017 as it had become a tradition since our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu held the inaugural event at our Cenotaph in Enugu on 30 May 2014, we shall honour the gallant and brave Biafran soldiers that withstood the might of the British -sponsored coalition against Biafra between 1967 and 1970.
“Our heroes and heroines of the class of 1967-1970, who paid the ultimate price in defence of the dignity of the black race during this genocidal war against the people of Biafra, will be remembered and honoured in the finest traditions of IPOB. “This annual event for 2017 has been designated a day of prayer, fasting, supplication and intro-spection.
“We shall also remember all the martyred freedom fighters of IPOB and MASSOB that fell in pursuit of our liberation from the oppression and the tyranny of Nigerian Army, Police, Navy and DSS. “We can never forget them and we must always honour them as long as there are Biafrans on the face of the earth. Every victim of unwarranted state sponsored sectarian violence in Nigeria will also be remembered.”
