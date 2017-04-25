Super Eagles Goalkeeper Trainer, Alloy Agu, has said that the Coach Gernot Rohr-led Super Eagles technical crew would not inject new goalkeepers to the current team ahead of the 2019 Nation Cup qualifier showdown against South Africa in Uyo.Speaking, Alloy, who expressed confidence over the goalkeepers that include Carl Ikeme, Daniel Akpeyi and Ikechukwu Ezenwa, said it would be a dangerous precedence for the technical crew to start inviting younger goaltenders to its fold, as the team prepares for the crucial AFCON game against South Africa.He reasoned that using experienced and well-exposed goalkeepers for the AFCON and during the World Cup qualifiers would assist the Nigeria team gets the needed results.The former Super Eagles captain explained that the reason for this decision is to ensure that a reliable goalkeeper is picked for the international engagements.He noted that testing new goalkeepers ahead of the South Africa tie would not augur well for the Super Eagles because of the short time.“We are not going to invite new keepers into the Super Eagles squad ahead of the 2019 Nations Cup qualifier against South and the World Cup qualifiers. The reason is that we do not want to create any distraction in the team.“We are considering bringing in young keepers to take over from the ones in camp in the nearest future. But it is going to be a gradual thing. On the recall of Vincent Enyeama to the Super Eagles, I cannot say anything on that,’’ he stated.