Super Eagles and Tianjin TEDA captain, John Mikel Obi, has flown to London for urgent surgery by one of Europe’s top surgeons.The 30-year-old midfielder missed Tianjin TEDA's last three games due to an abdominal strain and has been ruled out for three weeks according to a report on sports.enorth.com.cn.The Nigeria international was reportedly tired of the local medical treatment he has received.Last month, Mikel underwent a traditional Chinese acupuncture in a bid to be fit for a Chinese Super League clash against Chongqing Dangdai Lifan FC."Mikel has not played in the league for three consecutive weeks as he has returned to the UK to prepare for surgical treatment, which also means that he will miss the next three league games," the report states.The former Chelsea midfielder is also a major doubt for the Super Eagles camping in Corsica, France next month as the Chinese Super League season will still be in progress.Mikel has scored once in three Chinese Super League appearances since joining on a free from Chelsea this term.