The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared the Accord Party candidate, Princess Shola Ogbemi Daibo winner of the just concluded Warri South Constituency I by-election into the Delta State House of Assembly.INEC Local Government Collation and Returning Officer, Mr Olatunbosun Odusanya declared the result Wednesday Night.Odunsanya disclosed that Princess Shola Ogbemi Daibo polled 5546 votes to beat the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Prince Stanley Emiko who garnered 2,010.Odunsanya also added that the Peoples Democratic PDP Candidate, Mr Ojere Edeyinbo managed to score 182 votes in the contest.Odunsanya stated that the total votes cast in the by-election was 8,100, stressing that it cuts across the six Wards in Warri South Constituency I.“Total registered voters in the constituency is 69537, accredited voters, 8,186, valid votes 7837, rejected votes 263 while the total votes cast is 8,100.“I hereby declare Daibo winner of the election having scored the highest number of votes,” he said.Meanwhile, the member-elect, Daibo has assured the people of Warri South Constituency I of good representation at the house.“I thank you all for believing in me and I promise that I will not disappoint you,” she stated.