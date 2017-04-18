 IN PICTURES: Tears as murdered Nigerian-born US officer is buried | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » » IN PICTURES: Tears as murdered Nigerian-born US officer is buried

12:13 PM 0 ,
A+ A-
Nigerian US Army veteran, Chuks Okebata, who was murdered in his hometown Imo State on January 12, 2017, was laid to rest on Monday, April 16, amidst tears.


The deceased from Mbieri in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state, was abducted and murdered during his visit to the country to celebrate the Yuletide and the New Year with his family.

See photos:








Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top