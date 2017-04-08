The certificate scandal, which the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye, has been embroiled in recently, may have finally been put an end to after the lawmaker stormed Ahamdu Bello University to collect the certificate.This is according to a Twitter user, Engr. Yasir Arafat‏, who shared photos of the event via his handle, @oil_shaeikh, on Friday.An online medium, Sahara Reporters, had alleged that Melaye did not hold a BSc degree from ABU as he claimed. They further allegedly that the senator bribed the then Head of Department in ABU who assisted him to forge his transcript. It also claimed that some exam officers at ABU were alleged to have said that the senator never graduated from the geography department, and his name was missing from the graduation list.But Arafat, a Civil Engineering student whose profile claimed he is the President of the 2016/2017 Nigerian Universities Engineering Student’s Association, ABU Chapter posted the pictures below: