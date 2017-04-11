Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) worldwide, recently played host to Johnson Suleman, pastor and president of the Omega Fire Ministries worldwide, at the campground of RCCG on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.Recall that Stephanie Otobo, a singer, is accusing Suleman of having a relationship with her, but the pastor has since denied the allegations.Adeboye, who Suleman described as his spiritual father and mentor, was said to have encouraged and prayed for the fiery preacher.The RCCG general overseer reportedly told Suleman and other pastors at the meeting that they should never be “tired as guiding lights to Christians all over the world”.See photos: